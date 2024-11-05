Hillary Clinton Looks a Greasy Mess with Something Weird in Her Mouth in Political Ad with Oregon’s Democrat Governor (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton cut a political ad with Oregon’s Democrat Governor Tina Kotek and viewers notices something off about Hillary.

Hillary Clinton looked a little thinner than usual (Ozempic?) and she had something weird in her mouth.

“Hey, Tina! What’s your voting plan?” Hillary Clinton asked the governor.

“Hey, Hillary! Well, in the great state of Oregon, we vote by mail so I’ll be filling mine out and dropping it off,” the governor said.

“Wow! You know, I’m voting in person this year. I won’t even need a stamp! But, however people vote, they need to vote!” Hillary said.

Tomorrow is Election Day. Be sure to make your plan and vote! pic.twitter.com/IKtyhdzehb — Governor Tina Kotek (@GovTinaKotek) November 4, 2024

What is wrong with Hillary Clinton? Whatever was in Hillary Clinton’s mouth affected her speech.

WATCH:

What does Hillary Clinton have in her mouth? GROSS pic.twitter.com/cQ7k7t9qk6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2024

Hillary looked like a greasy disaster.