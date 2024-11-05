Hillary Clinton Looks a Greasy Mess with Something Weird in Her Mouth in Political Ad with Oregon’s Democrat Governor (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton with Oregon’s Democrat Governor Tina Kotek

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton cut a political ad with Oregon’s Democrat Governor Tina Kotek and viewers notices something off about Hillary.

Hillary Clinton looked a little thinner than usual (Ozempic?) and she had something weird in her mouth.

“Hey, Tina! What’s your voting plan?” Hillary Clinton asked the governor.

“Hey, Hillary! Well, in the great state of Oregon, we vote by mail so I’ll be filling mine out and dropping it off,” the governor said.

“Wow! You know, I’m voting in person this year. I won’t even need a stamp! But, however people vote, they need to vote!” Hillary said.

What is wrong with Hillary Clinton? Whatever was in Hillary Clinton’s mouth affected her speech.

WATCH:

Hillary looked like a greasy disaster.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

