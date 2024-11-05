HILARIOUS: Nancy Pelosi HUMILIATED on LIVE TV While Claiming Trump is “Mentally Unfit” for Office || Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours.

ARTICLE 1: Pelosi Stumbles Over Her Slurred Words While Accusing Trump of Suffering From ‘Cognitive Degeneration’ (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: People with Harris Signs in Panic After Receiving Letters and Postcards Thanking Them for ‘Volunteering’ to House Migrant Families

ARTICLE 3: THEY’RE LOSING IT: Unhinged Kamala Supporter and Self-Described “National Security Expert” Flips Out on Black Woman in Northern Virginia After Discovering She’s Supporting Trump (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: Leaked NBC Election Night MOCKUP Footage Reveals Kamala Harris Falling Behind as Trump Pulls Ahead in Key Battleground States

ARTICLE 5: THIS IS HUGE!… Trump Leads in Real Clear Politics Averages for First Time – Numbers Are Exceptional – Better Than with Hillary and Joe Biden



