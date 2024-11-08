HILARIOUS: Jimmy Kimmel EPIC MELTDOWN After Trump Victory, Cries on Live TV | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours.

ARTICLE 1: Celebrities Are Having a Very Hard Time Dealing with Trump’s Epic Victory

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: Arizona and Nevada Called for Trump – Giving Trump 312 Electoral Votes and a CLEAN SWEEP of ALL Battleground States – And the Popular Vote

ARTICLE 3: IT BEGINS: Anti-Trump Protests Break Out Nationwide as Distraught Leftists Lash Out at Landslide Victory

ARTICLE 4: “They’ve Already Tried It a Couple of Times. They’ll Try It Again Between Now and Inauguration. Job Number One Is for Trump to Stay Alive” — Gen. Flynn Warns of Another Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: THIS IS HUGE!… Trump Leads in Real Clear Politics Averages for First Time – Numbers Are Exceptional – Better Than with Hillary and Joe Biden

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.