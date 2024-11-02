HE’S OUT: Biden Will No Longer Stump for Harris After Disastrously Calling Half the Country ‘Garbage’

Joe Biden will no longer be campaigning for Kamala Harris after he disastrously called half of all Americans “garbage.”

Biden went viral for insulting Trump supporters and calling them “garbage” while on a video call campaigning to Hispanic voters.

#BREAKING: AP has CONFIRMED the White House ILLEGALLY ALTERED the transcript of Joe Biden calling Trump supports “garbage” This is a BLATANT violation of the Presidential Records Act, and WH press officials MUST BE PROSECUTED. DO NOT LET THEM GET AWAY WITH THIS! pic.twitter.com/0EisKXVvUc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 1, 2024

The blunder was so bad that the White House was ordered to alter the transcript by the president himself.

The edited transcript makes it appear that Biden was only insulting comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who has faced fallout for a joke about Puerto Rico being covered in garbage during Trump’s Madison Square Garden event.

On Friday, Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich reported that Biden was being pulled from stumping for the Democrat presidential nominee who replaced him.

“While Harris campaigns in Wisconsin, President Biden was hundreds of miles away talking to union workers in Philadelphia at an official event,” Heinrich’s report began. “Tonight, Fox News has learned multiple campaign calls that were publicly advised on the president’s schedule for yesterday afternoon were canceled as he faces continuing fallout over his ‘garbage’ comment on a Zoom earlier this week.”

Heinrich continued, “None of the calls that had been scheduled were officially sanctioned by or affiliated with the Harris campaign. Biden has no official campaign events on his schedule ahead of the election, Bret.”

In October, it was reported that Harris’ campaign was already seeking to distance her from Biden.