Here We Go Again: Arizona Secretary of State Reports Multiple “Unsubstantiated” Bomb Threats at Four Navajo County Locations, Points to Russia

On Election Day, four schools in Arizona’s Navajo County, used as polling sites, received bomb threats, leading to widespread concern among voters and law enforcement.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes quickly confirmed that they were “unsubstantiated” and reassured the public that there was no credible danger to voters or polling sites, 10 News reported.

During a 3 p.m. news briefing, Fontes emphasized the lack of credibility behind these threats, stating, “We have no reason to believe that any of our voters or our polling places are in any sort of jeopardy.”

Fontes further elaborated in an afternoon press conference that the threats appeared to be part of a broader “probing attack” by foreign adversaries, specifically implicating Russia as the orchestrator.

“We also have reason to believe — although I won’t get into specifics — that this comes from one of our foreign enemies, namely Russia.”

