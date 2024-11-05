Harrison Ford Is a Liar. Kamala Harris Did Not Stand Up for Freedom of Speech — She Killed It — Few Were Treated Worse Than The Gateway Pundit — PLEASE VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP TODAY!

Washed-up A-list actor Harrison Ford recently endorsed Kamala Harris for president, claiming she will protect freedom of speech and the “right to disagree” about major policy issues.

Harrison Ford told gullible idiots: “The truth is this, Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them. We’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward.”

This was an outright lie.

In a third video released in collaboration with the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign, Harrison Ford noted that he doesn’t agree with them on every single policy, nor does he think they’re perfect, but “these two people believe in the rule of law” pic.twitter.com/1WivXNrpZi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 2, 2024

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have done more to damage our God-given individual rights like speech, assembly, and religion than any former president in memory.

As the founders of The Gateway Pundit, we can offer numerous examples of how Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have killed freedom of speech in America today, using details from our personal struggles.

We wrote about this earlier.

We understand that The Gateway Pundit is not alone in our political persecution under the current regime. We know there are hundreds of J6 families who are still suffering, whose lives are ruined, whose families are traumatized. We know there are pro-life activists spending years in prison for protesting to save innocent babies.

We know Catholics and parents of schoolchildren have been harassed by this current regime. We watched as Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro and Republican Party leader Donald Trump were abused horribly by the Biden regime.

That is why today matters. We will soon know if America is lost forever or if freedom and truth will prevail.

Here is what we told our audience a few weeks back. This is how the Biden regime has been targeting The Gateway Pundit.

PLEASE GO OUT AND VOTE TODAY—AMERICA IS COUNTING ON YOU!

We have built a massive community of readers and a highly trafficked website due to the trust we have built with our readers from the US and abroad.

Our success did not go unnoticed by the Democrat Party, DC elites, and the nation’s ruling class.

After the 2016 election and Donald Trump’s remarkable victory – in early January 2017, the Gateway Pundit was listed by Harvard and Columbia Journal of Realism Review as the fourth most influential conservative news outlet on social media during the 2016 election.

Immediately after these reports were written, the attacks on our website began.

In early 2017, The Gateway Pundit immediately lost all advertising from Amazon. The ad company labeled the Gateway Pundit “undesirable” in an effort to remove its ads from the website—a substantial hit on our income.

In 2017, the Gateway Pundit was also targeted by a group called Hamilton 68. The group of powerful DC elites and prominent intel leaders claimed to track Russian propaganda. The group immediately listed Gateway Pundit as one of the top Russian propaganda websites, despite no proof of this whatsoever, in order to smear and damage our website.

In early 2017, Google immediately began hiding Gateway Pundit articles on their search engine. Google effectively made the Gateway Pundit disappear after years of having our stories prominently displayed.

Also, in 2017, Facebook immediately began to ban and censor Gateway Pundit articles. Our Facebook traffic dwindled from 24% of our total traffic in 2016 to 2% a year later—an 88% decrease in Facebook traffic.

We later discovered we were not alone. Facebook banned traffic to numerous top conservative media outlets. Several of these outlets went out of business

In September 2018, Jim Hoft testified before Congress about Facebook’s targeted censorship of conservative outlets. At the same time this was happening, liberal outlets saw their traffic increase.

In 2019, Pinterest banned The Gateway Pundit for nudity. Something completely moronic and false.

By 2020, The Gateway Pundit was so well known for being targeted and censored that Rush Limbaugh was compelled to discuss how media censorship was affecting the Gateway Pundit on his show.

Also, around this time, local police warned Jim Hoft that Antifa had included him on their hit list..

During this time, Newsguard, a media fact-checking organization that targets conservatives and independent media, started targeting the Gateway Pundit, along with other conservative outlets.

We later found out that Newsguard was funded, in part, by the US Defense Department and was awarded $749,000 in 2021.

In 2021, liberal activists were successful in having Google ban the Gateway Pundit completely from their Google Ads program. They all cheered this development.

Sometime around 2023, the Department of Homeland Security created the Stanford EIP Censorship Group, The Gateway Pundit was the most targeted website by this censorship group created by the US government.

In 2020, lawmaker Greg Steube questioned the CEO of Google on why he could not find Gateway Pundit when he did a basic search on Google. The CEO, of course, could not answer the question.

In 2023, the State of Missouri and the State of Louisiana represented Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit in their case against the Biden administration and their censorship apparatus.

In March of ’24, the Supreme Court heard the case brought by Missouri, Louisiana, Jim Hoft and four other plaintiffs. The court heard the Murphy versus Missouri case, the most important free speech case in the past several decades.

The case is ongoing.

In March of ’24, it was revealed that the Biden regime was funding a British-based Center for Concerning Digital Hate, a group that listed the Gateway Pundit and others as prime targets.

The censorship never stops.

The Gateway Pundit has faced several debilitating lawsuits, which have cost us significant income, time, and energy. We resolved another lawsuit recently.

The good news… Despite the continuous attacks on The Gateway Pundit, we continue to grow our audience year after year. We currently average over 3 million page visits per day. In 2024, we are on track to surpass one billion page visits.

We want to thank our readers and supporters. Thank you for trusting us to bring you the truth.

Despite all of the vicious attacks to destroy us, we continue to grow. It must make our detractors very, very angry.

The last few years have been very difficult. The left is trying to silence us and destroy us for challenging their lies and corruption. They want us to feel defeated. They want us to be afraid.

We want you to know that they have failed. We’re not done yet.

We will continue to provide the news that the legacy media hides and ignores.

We will continue to bring you the truth.

We will continue to gain your trust.

They will not silence us.