Happy Veterans Day to WAR HERO & Medical Freedom Activist Mitch Bosch as He Drives to D.C. Today for His January 6th Kangaroo Court Hearing. PARDON THEM ALL!!

*Guest writer Kevin Peters contributed to this article.

Instead of enjoying Veterans Day celebrating with his family, decorated combat war veteran Mitchell Bosch is spending today driving to Washington, D.C. to face trial for charges related to January 6th, 2021. The process of his jury selection will begin tomorrow. Bosch was arrested earlier this year in front of his Brooklyn apartment by the FBI for protesting on January 6th. Bosch was violently jumped and pummeled from behind as he was shoveling snow by a gang of federal agents.

Nearly four years after President Donald Trump’s offer to send National Guard to secure the Capitol building on January 6th was denied, federal prosecutors continue to pursue prison sentences for military veterans like Bosch, who were disproportionately arrested and charged without evidence of harm or damage to any person or property.

Bosch is a New York City native who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan with the United States Army. In late 2020, Bosch joined other medical freedom fighters at Union Square Park for regular Sunday speak-outs to raise awareness about the dangers of lockdowns, masking, looming vaccine mandates, and the broader global Marxist agenda.

At the peak of political tensions across the country in the weeks and months following the 2020 election, Bosch and other leaders of what became known as the “New York Freedom Rally” consistently deescalated and appealed to the shared civil and human rights concerns that would affect all Americans under the Biden administration. They specifically focused on medical freedom, opposing the unconstitutional lockdowns in New York and the unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for New Yorkers and federal/state workers across the country. Bosch is a beloved leader and has a storied history in the Medical Freedom Community in New York City, and is now a prisoner of the wicked Biden Regime. Please see this viral TGP article from 2021, and Bosch’s heroic fight for Medical Freedom here in New York when he was arrested eleven times for entering restaurants without a “vaccine passport”: Decorated Army Veteran and Others ARRESTED by NYPD in The Cheesecake Factory after REFUSAL TO SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION! Intense VIDEOS, MUST Watch!!

One year later, outrage over COVID vaccine mandates culminated with a peaceful sit-in movement inspired by the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. Bosch was arrested a total of 11 times for patronizing restaurants and museums without a vaccine card, or “Key to NYC.” All charges of criminal trespass were ultimately dropped, without any negative altercations with NYPD. Watch Bosch's inspiring speech at a medical freedom protest below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNITED STATES IS A CORPORATION (@savingsovereignty)

It should be common knowledge now that some rally-goers on January 6th were entrapped by infiltrators and Metro Police, who openly invited some inside the Capitol building. Bosch, however, never entered but stood peacefully outside, never once striking a police officer. Nevertheless, federal agents jumped him from behind in his Brooklyn driveway (when he had his back to them shoveling snow) to take him to be arraigned earlier this year.

It should be noted that a disproportional amount of veterans, police officers, and even 9/11 first responders are currently serving prison sentences, even under solitary confinement. “Happy” Veterans Day to the J6 Veterans rotting in jail & betrayed by the government they fought for. A DISPROPORTIONATE amount of the Patriots politically persecuted

from January 6th are WAR HEROES and decorated Veterans. The government they heroically fought for failed them… pic.twitter.com/Bzk1w6xup6 — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) November 11, 2024