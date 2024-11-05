Gas Leak Forces Evacuation and Closure of One of Northville’s Two Voting Precincts on Election Day

A gas leak has forced the closure of Precinct 1 in Northville, Michigan, one of only two voting locations in the city.

The leak was identified around noon at Precinct 1, located at the Community Center on Main Street, according to FOX 2.

“ATTENTION! Due to a gas leak emergency, voting operations at Precinct 1 are currently suspended. Updates to follow, as they come in.Northville City Hall, Michigan wrote on Facebook.

The city quickly alerted voters that, until the issue is resolved, they would need to cast their ballots at the alternate Precinct 2 location at Hillside Middle School.

In another update, they wrote, “Northville City Precinct #1 has been relocated due to a gas leak. Consumers Energy is on scene. Precinct 1 voters should go to Hillside Middle School.”

Consumers Energy arrived at the scene to manage the leak, but no exact timeframe was given for when voters might be able to return to their usual polling location.

According to Northville & Plymouth Fire Department – NCFD, the gas leak was allegedly caused by a construction crew.

“NCFD is in the area of the Northville Community Center for a gas leak caused by a construction crew. Consumers Energy is on site working on the repair.

The voting site (Precinct 1) has moved to Hillside Middle School – 775 N Center St.”

This is a developing story.