Former Congressman and Newsmax Host Michael Grimm Left Paralyzed After Tragic Accident-Here’s How You Can Help

Conservative Republican and long-time supporter of President Trump, Michael Grimm, 54, has an impressive resume. He served in the Marines and the FBI before becoming a US Congressman for Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn.

Grimm subsequently joined Newsmax’s “Wake Up Weekend,” co-hosting the morning show with Sarah Williamson.

Michael is also a devoted horseman. In September, he suffered a devastating injury after being thrown from a horse and is now paralyzed from the neck down.

Newsmax shares:

“Michael as always has a positive attitude, being the Marine that he is, his strength of character will help him get through this” said Williamson. She recently visited Grimm at the hospital, said he was in good spirits, but has a “a very long road to recovery.” “We miss him and look forward to him coming back,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the significant medical bills he will face during the long road ahead.

The GoFundMe explains:

“Our friend, veteran Marine, FBI Agent, and US Congressman Michael Grimm was paralyzed following a devastating accident when thrown from a horse in September 2024,” the GoFundMe page says. “[T]hrough the grace of God, Mr. Grimm has miraculously thread[ed] the needle to survive,” the page continues, adding “Yet, his ongoing care and the treatment to walk again will cost millions of dollars.” “For a man who has dedicated his life to helping others, we now humbly ask that you give generously to help him.”

Grimm is currently being treated at a rehabilitation center in New Jersey.

CEO of Newsmax, Chris Ruddy, shared, “Michael has been a colleague, a friend, and a great American. We are all praying for him and the results are already showing.”