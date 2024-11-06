Former CNN Anchor Loses New York Congressional Bid

Former CNN anchor John Avlon has lost his bid for New York’s 1st Congressional District, which includes the East End of Long Island.

Avlon lost to Republican Rep. Nick LaLota, who had blasted him for being a carpetbagger throughout the election season.

LaLota had 55 percent of the vote and Avlon 44 percent with 90 percent of the ballots tallied. Avlon conceded just before 11:15 p.m.

“I am deeply honored that Long Islanders have entrusted me to serve in Congress for another two years. Our convincing victory reflects our commitment to tackling our nation’s toughest challenges, from securing the border and fighting high prices to increasing the SALT deduction cap,” LaLota said in his victory speech.

“Together, we campaigned on results, with a record of bipartisan achievement that brought over $150 million to Suffolk County. I’m ready to return to Washington and continue representing every family, every business, and every community in this district.”

In a post to X, LaLota celebrated Trump’s victory and said he is excited to work with him.

Looking forward to working with President-elect Trump to secure the border, bring prices down, re-assert America’s position on the world stage, and increase the SALT deduction. Congrats, 47! — Nick LaLota (@nicklalota) November 6, 2024

Before joining CNN full time in 2018, Avlon was the editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast.