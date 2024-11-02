Florida Man Arrested for Planting Remote-Controlled Explosives in Casino Bathrooms

A Florida man has been arrested for planting remote-controlled explosives in male restrooms at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on September 29.

Bryan Robert Eckley, 46, of Tampa, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of making, possessing, throwing, projecting, placing, or discharging any destructive device.

Eckley hid two devices, which employees found before they could be detonated — but the casino was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

In a press release, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said, “After investigating several leads, investigators identified the suspect as an unknown male driving a white Ford Explorer. Interviews, surveillance and analytical work led investigators to Eckley.”

“Eckley did everything he could to hide from law enforcement,” said FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell. “But thanks to the exceptional work of this investigative and forensic team, he will be held accountable for his actions.”

Eckley was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a firearm just days before he allegedly planted the explosives. Evidence from that case tied him to the explosives, according tot he FDLE.

“This case is a shining example of how our local and state law enforcement agencies work together to make our community safe. When you intentionally attempt to harm innocent people, you will be held accountable by my office. I want to commend each of our law enforcement partners for their swift actions that ensured this defendant’s arrest and prosecution,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Eckley is currently being held at the Hillsborough County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.