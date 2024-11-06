Feel-Good Video of the Day… Jen Psaki Draws the Short Straw – Is Forced to Announce Donald Trump’s Historic Victory as President of the United States

This ought to put a smile on your face!

Apparently, Jen Psaki drew the short straw last night and was forced to announce that Donald Trump had just officially won the White House for the second time.

This is what a struggle session sounds like on MSNBC.

Psaki sounded completely bitter and dejected.

Oh well.

Of course, Psaki and MSNBC could not make a statement about Trump without viciously smearing and slandering the president elect.

Jen Psaki: I just have to jump in. You’ve been predicting this. We’ve been waiting for it. We do have some breaking news from the Decision Desk. NBC News can now project that Donald Trump has won the state of Wisconsin, which means he is the winner of this race and will return to the White House as this country’s 47th President. For so many of you watching right now, that news is, to say the least, a lot to digest. I understand that, personally.

After he lost four years ago. He refused to accept the outcome and incited a violent insurrection on our nation’s capital. He’s campaigned while facing criminal indictments related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 results, and he’s run as a convicted felon. During this campaign, he has also promised to essentially be an authoritarian leader, to use power like no American President ever has before, and wield that power to go after his political enemies. This is a man who’s also bragged about overturning Roe v Wade and stripping away women’s bodily autonomy. He’s promised to conduct mass deportations to crack down on the rights of millions of Americans. Donald Trump is an anti-democratic force, but he’s just been elected democratically in our country.

Here’s what might be the hardest part to hear, but we have to talk about and we have to say, and it is a hard part to digest for all of us, but we have to be honest about what we saw in this election.

Again, Donald Trump was elected by expanding his support over a number of key groups that we’re going to… We’ve been digging into this all night, tonight, as we had anticipated where this was headed, and I know we’re going to dig into it throughout the course of the day today. There will be a lot of time spent on how and why he won and what this will mean for the country over the next four years and beyond. But in this moment, it’s also important to remember that our democracy is not built around one person or one job. And I have every confidence that pro-democracy forces in this country will continue to stand up and make their voices heard. That’s what we saw after 2016 as well. Some of those voices will be governors, some of them will be elected officials, some will be institutions and organizations standing up for rights and standing up for women’s bodily autonomy and standing up for our climate.

Some will be citizens. And many of you sitting at home right now digesting this news right now, some of them will be you. I wish I had I wish I could call her and tell her that I would have a new daughter later this morning. I know Tim Miller and I were talking about this earlier when she and so many others wake up to this news. I wish I could have called her and told her that the first woman President had just been elected. I wish that. I won’t be able to do that. But what I can do, what I can tell my daughter, and what I will tell my daughter, is that our roles as American citizens have never been more important than they are right now. I can tell her that there are still lots of good forces out there, for good in this country, and that they are going to be getting to work.