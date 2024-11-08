JUST IN: FBI Investigating After Black People Receive Racist and Offensive Text Messages About ‘Picking Cotton’ From ‘A Trump Supporter’

The FBI on Thursday announced it is investigating after black people received “racist and offensive” text messages from “A Trump Supporter.

“The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter.” the FBI said in a statement on Thursday.

“As always, we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities,” the FBI said.

According to reports, black people in Texas, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and other states received text messages telling them they had “been selected for cotton picking.”

