FAKE NEWS INFERNO! MSNBC Viewership CRATERS After Trump Victory – Morning Joe Down 40%, Joy Reid Down 55% – Comcast Looking to Spin Off Channel for Potential Sale

by
‘Morning Joe’ co-hosts Mike Brzezinsky and Joe Scarborough

This is absolutely brutal!
MSNBC’s ratings have completely collapsed since President Trump’s historic victory in the 2024 elections.

Donald Trump retook the presidency with coattails. Trump won the popular vote. Republicans took the Senate and retook the US House of Representatives. It was a complete blowout!

According to FOX Business host Elizabeth MacDonald MSNBC’s viewership was completely collapsed. Even liberals don’t like being lied to – all of the time.

Major Nielsen ratings plunge at MSNBC since Trump won, practically every day since. Just one example – 10/30 Wednesday vs Fri 11/8 –
Morning Joe 1st hour – down 39.6%
Morning Joe 2d hour – down 36.9%
Andrea Mitchell – down 39.7%
Ari Melber – down 49.6%
Joy Reid’s Reidout – down 54.6%
All-in w Chris Hayes – down 47.2%
Alex Wagner Tonight- down 53.6%
Lawrence O’Donnell – down 60.6%
Stephanie Ruhle – down 67%

It’s so bad that Comcast is looking to spin off MSNBC and its cables for potential sale.

Wow!

As far as cable news as a whole – Election night coverage was down 25% compared to 2020.

Americans are looking elsewhere for their news – even on Election Day.

