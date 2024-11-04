Huge Scandal Involving the Postal Service and Mail-In Ballots Is Developing – Government Hiding Evidence from the People

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission.

The USPS, Obama/Biden, truckers, printers, and fraud.

In 2020 there was a report of a USPS contractor driving a truckload of ballots from Bethpage, New York to Pennsylvania. The trucker, Jesse Morgan shared on his experience and the Deep State shut him up and covered up his story. AG Bill Barr was behind the coverup.

(The following is discussed in The Steal – Volume III: The Cover-Up):

After the 2020 Election, Lt Col Tony Shaffer (retired), a New York Times bestselling author, and CIA trained intelligence operations officer with 35 years of experience in global and national security was one of many Americans who offered to help investigate the results of the 2020 Election.

Shaffer was in Pennsylvania after the election when a tip came in from Jesse Morgan who drove a route for the US Postal Service. Jesse Morgan came out after the election and claimed that he picked up a load of ballots in envelopes in October 2020 and delivered this trailer load from New York to Pennsylvania. After many corrupt acts in the 2020 election were identified in the conservative media Morgan decided to share his story. Shaffer was there to listen and vet Morgan and his story.

After a period of time and much research and validation of Morgan and his story, Shaffer was convinced that Morgan was telling the truth – that a very suspicious truckload of completed ballots was delivered from New York to Pennsylvania before the election. Shaffer called his old friend and former US Attorney General under President Reagan, Ed Meese, with the story. Meese contacted AG Bill Barr and filled him in on what Shaffer had shared with him. Within ten minutes, Shaffer received a call from Barr. Shaffer later described this conversation on air with Joe Hoft: Not 10 minutes go by, Joe, and all the sudden, I get a call from a 202 number. "Hey Tony, this is Bill Barr. What's going on?" And I go through and explain what we just talked about. And he says, "You need to stop. You are interfering with my investigation." (What?) "Where is Mr. Morgan now?" And I told him we had him in a safe house . . . "You will stop now. You will turn him over to us immediately. You are now interfering in an FBI investigation." I said and I explained to him that with all due respect, the FBI is not the organization to be investigating this based on all the problems. "No, they're the ones that are working this. You have no authority to continue doing anything that you are doing!" And basically for the next 20 minutes, he yelled at me on the phone. Shaffer went on to say that he wanted to give Morgan whistleblower status, but Barr wouldn't have it. For his courage in coming out with his story, Morgan was attacked by the FBI at his house and accused of making the whole thing up. The FBI even asked him who was paying him to make up the story. Despite piles of affidavits across the country and numerous criminal or suspicious acts seemingly everywhere, AG Bill Barr assured Americans that there just wasn't widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Election. He repeated this claim multiple times after the election. But did he really look? A former Trump adviser, Jeffrey Clark, the Director of Litigation at the Center for Renewing America, joined Steve Bannon on his War Room in September of 2022, nearly two years after the 2020 Election. Clark told Bannon that the Center for Renewing America sent out FOIA requests to 12 US Attorney districts located in the 2020 battleground states. Clark told Steve Bannon that the FOIA requests came back from every district but one with no documents. No investigations were carried out. At that point in time, only one of the 12 districts had not yet replied, and that's the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The US Attorney of the Eastern District asked to investigate issues in his district, but Barr famously denied the request!

To this day, it is unknown where the PA ballots out of Beth Page eventually landed. Information related to this incident is also being blocked.

A current lawsuit to determine who paid for nine trucks transporting ballots in the 2020 election is ongoing.

The USPS refuses to disclose who paid for 9 trucks transporting 9+ million suspected counterfeit 2020 ballots. A Federal judge just let them off the hook, again. 36M voters (156M x .23) just told us they are trusting the USPS with their vote. Legacy media = total silence. What… https://t.co/hEjmw2hkTd pic.twitter.com/eGLYito544 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 28, 2024

NOW THIS –

The USPS reportedly has changed its delivery method on absentee mail-in ballots. This change provides for ballot laundering. See the below tweet from late October 2024:

BOMBSHELL – the United States Postal Service recently changed the delivery method of absentee mail-in ballots! They are hiding the evidence of absentee mail-in ballot fraud – by not allowing the evidence to be created in the first place. Here’s how and what changed: You can’t get the absentee mail-in vote ballot images from the USPS because they are not sending them to the central sorting facilities! Normally, [when] you mail a letter to someone or a bill goes out, it goes to your local post office, then it gets to a central sorting facility. Wisconsin for example has six: Madison, Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Green Bay, N. Illinois and Eagan MN that sorts/handles all mail. Even if mailed to your neighbor 1 house over, that is how the system works. Obama did this in 2011-2012, consolidating the USPS to have less total facilities. Then, the USPS began consolidating its central sorting facilities in August 2022 and continued through February 2023. The consolidation plans included moving delivery operations from over 200 “spoke offices” to 21 regional Sort and Delivery Centers. Where absentee mail-in ballots should go through a central sorting facility: where each and every one would get scanned and an electronic image created. BOMBSHELL: a telecon was held for the higher ups in the USPS, and the order trickled down to all the faculties NOT to send the ballots to central sorting. Meaning no electronic images are being created! Confirmed at three locations in Wisconsin, confirmed at one Regional office of the USPS, confirmed at one location in Colorado. And, it explains why they denied me my FOIA request for said images: because there are none. See letter they sent me attached here. [see below] If you remember in 2020 the UPSP was caught deleting evidence of these very electronic images. Still [to] this day they still have not produced them. The UPSP recently directed, less than a month, post offices to NOT send absentee mail-in ballots to central sort. But instead take them to the election clerks. Meaning again: no electronic ballot images are being created in the first place. The USPS is doing this on purpose. And who did this? Amber McReynolds, an Obama/Biden plant at the USPS. “Head of the Zuckerberg Bucks National Vote at Home Institute, Amber McReynolds, was appointed by Biden to the US Postal Service governing board” quote and image with red circles from @pepesgrandma – thank you.

Here is the tweet.

BOMBSHELL – the United States Postal Service recently changed the delivery method of absentee mail-in ballots! They are hiding the evidence of absentee mail-in ballot fraud – by not allowing the evidence to be created in the first place. Here’s how and what changed: You can’t… pic.twitter.com/ggfm0TXDm9 — Peter Bernegger (@PeterBernegger) October 27, 2024

Here is what the USPS says about Amber McReynolds, who was nominated to the USPS Board of Governors by Obama/Biden and who is noted in the tweet above:

The Capitol Research Center notes that McReynolds group the National Vote at Home Institute and Coalition has potential connections to CTCL’s (Zuckerbucks).

The Capital Research Center has extensively documented the activities of the National Vote at Home Institute and its 501(c)(4) “sister,” National Vote at Home Coalition, during and through the 2020 election. Although small by activist standards, Vote at Home rocketed to prominence in early 2020 under the leadership of partisan operative Amber McReynolds when it became clear that COVID-19 provided a unique opportunity to effectively transform America’s election into a mail-in fiasco. Unsurprisingly, the group was spawned with funding from the U.S. Postal Service union, which stands to gain from any effort to turn the nation’s mail-delivery service into the Democrats’ premier ballot-delivery machine. And that’s precisely what McReynolds and her allies have aimed to do since President Biden appointed her to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors last year. A separate coalition of pressure groups led by Demos, the think tank of the radical Left, successfully lobbied the Biden administration to instruct federal agencies to explore registering new voters when they use public services—think receiving a vote-by-mail application when applying for a student loan, registering for Obamacare, or obtaining U.S. citizenship. The same batch of activists also aims to unseat Postal Service head Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee whom Democrats blame for slow ballot delivery service in the 2020 election, and replace him with a pro-vote-by-mail pawn. But firing DeJoy requires a majority on the Board of Governors, which is capped by law at five members of either political party. No wonder Biden appointed McReynolds as an “independent”—freeing up a potential spot for another Democrat and giving vote-by-mail fundamentalists a secret, illegal majority on the oversight board. Much of Vote at Home’s inner workings remain hidden, which is why the Center for Renewing America also asks the IRS to investigate its potential ties to CTCL and CEIR and possible funding from Zuckerberg. As always, if truth wins, we can expect more details to emerge from the shadows. They won’t be pretty.

In late September the USPS announced that due to the upcoming election, the USPS would implement extraordinary measures before and after November 5th. What these extraordinary measures are, we don’t know. But as noted above in tweet by Bernegger, it’s reported that the election ballots will not be going through the centralized election locations which may prevent electronic images of ballots from being recorded.

If the USPS does not record ballots being mailed to voters, American voters will not know if the number of ballots received by the USPS is more than the number of ballots mailed to voters.

This was an issue that Rudy Giuliani reported in 2020 in Pennsylvania after the election. (The following is also from The Steal – Volume III: The Cover-Up).

Rudy Giuliani pointed two huge gaps with Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots: “You have two major gaps—you have the 672,770 votes that were not inspected by anyone secretly put into the ballot box, and then you have this gap that I don’t understand between the mail-in ballots. You’ve sent out: 1.8 million, and the number you counted: 2.5 million!” Rudy said.

In 2024, if you don’t need to worry about being caught inserting ballots into the election, then corrupt communist actors are free to do just that.

If you are a foreign nation who hates President Trump, then you could fill out ballots in your home country and insert them into the election system. Countries like China would see this as an opportunity to pick the winner of the 2024 election.

There is evidence that this may have happened.