Elon Musk Calls for Defunding of National Public Radio After Orwellian Clip of CEO Resurfaces Online

In what may be a foreshadowing of his new job in cutting government spending, Elon Musk is calling for the defunding of National Public Radio.

Musk’s declaration was sparked by a video of the organization’s CEO which you can see below.

Conservatives have long been calling for the defunding of NPR, which is an explicitly leftist organization. Why should conservatives be forced to fund a non-profit that hates them?

FOX Business reports:

Elon Musk renews calls to defund NPR after clip of CEO resurfaces on X: ‘Your tax dollars’ are paying for this Elon Musk renewed calls on Tuesday to defund NPR after a controversial video of its CEO questioning the importance of truth resurfaced online. Footage of NPR CEO Katherine Maher from an August 2021 Ted Talk reappeared on X Tuesday, sparking new debate over the taxpayer funded broadcaster’s alleged bias, which has come under scrutiny in recent months. In the 10-second clip, Maher questioned the role truth plays in the industry as the then-CEO of Wikimedia. She took over as CEO of NPR in March 2024. “I think our reverence for the truth might have become a bit of a distraction that is preventing us from finding consensus and getting important things done,” Maher told the crowd.

This is the clip of the NPR CEO.

“I think our reverence for the truth might have become a bit of a distraction that is preventing us from finding consensus and getting important things done.” — Katherine Maher (NPR CEO)

pic.twitter.com/nCfDcyPbtH — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 12, 2024

And this what Elon Musk said in his retweet.

Should your tax dollars really be paying for an organization run by people who think the truth is a “distraction”? https://t.co/W79tcJJLxu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2024

This is not the first time Elon Musk condemned Kathering Maher for her disgusting comments.

Elon Musk also called for NPR to be defunded in April after first hearing the clip.