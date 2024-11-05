Election Day Chaos Hits Key Swing State County: Voting Machines Down in Apache County, Arizona

Election Day chaos has struck Apache County, Arizona as voting machines have reportedly gone down, leaving voters unable to cast their ballots.

Apache County, which includes significant portions of the Navajo Nation, is witnessing an alarming disruption, according to KOAT.

The issue came to light when Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren took to social media to alert residents, stating that voters were being turned away without being allowed to vote due to the machine failures.

President Nygren’s post issued a stern reminder to voters not to leave the polling stations empty-handed. He urged Apache County voters to demand a provisional ballot if the machines continue to malfunction.

According to his post on X:

DON’T GET TURNED AWAY FROM THE POLLS! Apache County voters, we understand that voting machines are down, and some voters are being turned away without casting a ballot in the federal and state elections. If you are turned away: •⁠ ⁠Ask for a PROVISIONAL BALLOT to cast your ballots.

•⁠ ⁠Bring your government-issued IDs. If you are denied a provisional ballot, call the Native Vote Hotline at 1-888-777-3831 OR Apache County Recorder’s Office at 928-337-7515. Do not leave the polling location without voting. In addition, there are many poll watchers out today including President Nygren’s staff, who are at select locations throughout the Navajo Nation. They will be in teal-colored shirts. Please ask for assistance and we will be happy to assist.

Officials have yet to release a statement on the extent of the malfunction or the expected time for a fix.

