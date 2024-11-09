Eating Their Own: Harris Surrogate Says Obama’s Delay in Endorsing Harris Was ‘Silence Heard Around the World’ (Video)

Lindy Li, the Women’s Co-Chair and Mid-Atlantic Regional Chair at the Democratic National Committee, joined Fox News to discuss Harris’s loss to Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Li discussed the tensions between Harris and Biden and pointed out that Barack and Michelle Obama’s delay in endorsing Harris was “the silence heard around the world.”

Will Cain: What has been the relationship throughout the campaign, and what do you think the relationship is today? Between Biden world and Kamala Harris world?

Lindy Li: Well, I have friends in both worlds. Let me tell you, the relationship was terrible even before the campaign. There was backstabbing. They wanted to hand her the most least favorable agenda. The legislative priorities, she was stuck with immigration, civil rights. None of that went anywhere.

Will Cain: Before she was even a candidate, you’re saying, as vice president.

Lindy Li: There was a lot of backstabbing we saw in the press. People were leaking stuff all the time. The White House was leaking like a sieve when it came to Kamala Harris. Finally, in the final year, she was able to stabilize and stop the bleeding of her staff because there was a lot of turnover as well. We saw the press reports about that, and things have finally started to calm down.

I actually think President Biden, the whole endorsing her 30 minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big FU to the party.’ You don’t want me, here’s somebody that you may not like, but deal with it.’

Suggesting that he’s sticking the party with Kamala Harris.

Will Cain: Kind of like sticking it to the man.

Lindy Li: Yeah.

Li then weighed in on how the delay by the Obamas in endorsing Harris impacted the campaign.

Will Cain: I asked you what the relationship was between Biden world and Kamala Harris world, and you told me it was bad. It was bad predating the campaign. Where does Obama world fit in this? I don’t want to break the Democratic Party into these three fiefdoms because there’s probably more. Nancy is a huge power player. But Barack Obama, the Obama world, is a huge player. How do they fit in the tension or the happiness of Democrats?

Lindy Li: That’s a really good question. I want to point out that they waited three days. Michelle and Barack Obama waited three days to endorse Kamala Harris.

It was a silence heard around the world.

Prior to Biden’s endorsement, that no one really anticipated, they were vetting people like Mark Kelly. Kamala Harris wasn’t at the top of the ticket. Biden’s endorsement of Harris caught a lot of people off guard, even the chieftains of the party. I really think it was a big FU to everyone.

