Dutch Leader Geert Wilders Is Pushing for Deportation of Immigrants Convicted of Attacking Israeli Soccer Fans in Amsterdam

In the new European political landscape, immigration control is the most pressing issue in nearly every single nation. But you will be hard-pressed to find a politician whose party is in power call for mass deportations other than Dutch rightwing leader Geert Wilders.

After his party won the elections, the other parties maneuvered to deny him the premiership, which went to Dick Schoof.

But Wilders is still the flame bearer, unafraid of criticism when expressing his views on the evils of unchecked mass migration.

Yesterday (13), Geert Wilders reportedly blamed Moroccan migrants for the attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam last week,

Still, according to reports, he said that that they ‘want to destroy Jews’ and strongly defended the deportation of those convicted of involvement in the attacks if they have dual nationality.

Associated Press reported:

“While lawmakers condemned antisemitism and agreed that perpetrators of the violence should be prosecuted and handed harsh punishments, opposition legislators accused Wilders of ‘pouring oil on the fire’ and said his statements during a parliamentary debate were not conducive to ‘a better society’.”

Violence broke out last week over the soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

To begin with, hooligans from both teams fought long and hard around town.

But after that, what AP called ‘some men’ but that evidently amounted to Muslim immigrants carried out random attacks on people they presumed to be Jews.

Five people were treated in hospital for injuries.

“On Wednesday night, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on Amsterdam’s central Dam Square to hold a demonstration despite a new city ban on such gatherings. Large numbers of police, including some on horseback, were present and detained most of the protesters after they refused to leave, escorting them mostly peacefully into two buses and driving them away from the square.”

With the arrival of millions of unassimilating Muslims from poor countries, it is not a surprise that antisemitism has been on the rise in Europe since the start of the conflict in the Middle East.

With all these new people around, Amsterdam is no longer ‘tolerant’ like it was.

“Wilders, whose anti-immigration Party for Freedom won elections last year and now is part of a four-party ruling coalition government, said Wednesday that on the night Amsterdam commemorated Kristallnacht, the 1938 anti-Jewish pogrom in Nazi Germany, ‘we saw Muslims hunting Jews on the streets of Amsterdam’, and blamed ‘Moroccans who want to destroy Jews’.”

Dutch privacy laws prevent us from knowing who the detainees are, but footage and eyewitness accounts from the day of the attacks are incontrovertible as they point to the Muslim migrant character of the attacks.

“Wilders advocated canceling the Dutch passports of people convicted of involvement in the violence — if they have a double passport — and deporting them.”

For 20 years, Wilders lives under round-the-clock protection because of death threats from Islamic extremists – he knows what these people are capable of.

