“Don’t Let The Door Hit You in The Ass on The Way Out” – Ex-MLB Star Roger Clemens Slams Liberals who Threatened to Leave US if Trump Won

by
Yankees star Roger Clemens (left) President Trump (right)

Former New York Yankees Starting Pitcher Roger Clemens celebrated Trump’s historic 2024 election win by wishing good riddance to the leftists who vowed to leave the country if Trump becomes President.

Back in 2016, countless liberal celebrities and deranged leftists promised that they would move to Canada if Trump was elected President.

Here’s a few of the celebrities who said they’d leave but, unfortunately, are still here:

trump movers

More recently, convicted perjurer and star witness in the Trump ‘hush money’ criminal lawfare case, Michael Cohen, said he would leave the country after claiming that Trump was planning to assassinate his political enemies earlier this year.

Clemens said in an X post, “Who ever said ‘I’m leaving America if Trump wins’ … don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.”

Immediately after Trump was declared the winner, Clemens also celebrated the victory, calling it “massive for our great country” and commending Elon Musk and JD Vance for an “incredible job.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump dominated this election with a historic victory. The only other President to win non-consecutive terms is Grover Cleveland.

Earlier, Trump was finally declared the winner of Arizona and Nevada, securing him 312 electoral votes along with the national popular vote.

Notably, Trump won EVERY swing state, which were stolen from him in 2020!

BREAKING: Arizona and Nevada Called for Trump – Giving Trump 312 Electoral Votes and a CLEAN SWEEP of ALL Battleground States – And the Popular Vote

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.