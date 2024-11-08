“Don’t Let The Door Hit You in The Ass on The Way Out” – Ex-MLB Star Roger Clemens Slams Liberals who Threatened to Leave US if Trump Won

Former New York Yankees Starting Pitcher Roger Clemens celebrated Trump’s historic 2024 election win by wishing good riddance to the leftists who vowed to leave the country if Trump becomes President.

Back in 2016, countless liberal celebrities and deranged leftists promised that they would move to Canada if Trump was elected President.

Here’s a few of the celebrities who said they’d leave but, unfortunately, are still here:

More recently, convicted perjurer and star witness in the Trump ‘hush money’ criminal lawfare case, Michael Cohen, said he would leave the country after claiming that Trump was planning to assassinate his political enemies earlier this year.

Clemens said in an X post, “Who ever said ‘I’m leaving America if Trump wins’ … don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.”

Immediately after Trump was declared the winner, Clemens also celebrated the victory, calling it “massive for our great country” and commending Elon Musk and JD Vance for an “incredible job.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump dominated this election with a historic victory. The only other President to win non-consecutive terms is Grover Cleveland.

Earlier, Trump was finally declared the winner of Arizona and Nevada, securing him 312 electoral votes along with the national popular vote.

Notably, Trump won EVERY swing state, which were stolen from him in 2020!