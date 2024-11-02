Dimwit Rapper Cardi B Makes Humiliating Appearance at Kamala Rally – Reads Script Off Phone When Teleprompter Breaks – Then Admits Inflation is Out of Control! (VIDEO)

The dimwit rapper Cardi B made a humiliating appearance at a rally for Kamala Harris that will have done little to help her struggling campaign.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, was invited to join the campaign at a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday evening.

After her teleprompter appeared to fail, she was forced to stall and improvise for around a minute:

I’m a little nervous, guys. I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. My whole life. I need patience over here. Patience, where are you, girl? I need patience over here. Hold on, hold on, hold on. How you guys doing tonight? How you guys doing tonight? Are we ready to make history? Are we ready to make history? Are we ready to change these four years? No. Are we ready to change the next eight years? Because we’re going to make sure we have Kamala Harris in office for eight years. Thank you.

Eventually, a member of staff came on stage to give her a phone from which she could read out a pre-written script.

She then read it out:

I believe in every word that comes out of her mouth. She’s passionate, she’s compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she is not delusional. Yeah. Yeah. Kamala recognized that this country is at risk, that the economy needs to get stronger, that the cost of food and the cost of living is too high. Damn, it’s even high for me! I believe her when she says, under her, buying eggs and milk won’t break the bank, because she’s gonna pass a ban on price gouging on groceries. And she told me that in my face, so she better not lie to me in my face.

The rapper, who is known for her vulgarity and limited use of vocabulary, previously criticized Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their management of the country since seizing power in 2021.

“I feel like people got betrayed,” she said about Biden’s presidency back in May. “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about anybody. Then, it really gets me upset that there are solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f—king thing.”