Democrats Say They Will Flood Social Media and Airwaves if Trump Declares Victory ‘Before All Votes are Counted’

Panicked Democrats are planning to flood social media and television airways if former President Donald Trump declares victory “before all votes are counted,” according to a report from Reuters.

The report cited six Democratic Party and Harris campaign officials, who said they plan to fight Trump’s declaration of victory in the court of public opinion.

“We are sadly ready if he does and, if we know that he is actually manipulating the press and attempting to manipulate the consensus of the American people … we are prepared to respond,” Harris told ABC on Wednesday.

Reuters reports, “She gave no details of those preparations, but six Democratic Party and Harris campaign officials said the initial fight against any early Trump victory claim would take place in the court of public opinion. They plan to flood social media and television airwaves with demands that all votes be counted before victories are declared.”

“As soon as he (Trump) falsely declares victory, we’re ready to get up on TV and provide the truth and tap a broad network of people who can use their influence to push back,” a top official with the Democratic National Committee told Reuters.

A Harris campaign official also told reporters on a press call that they “fully expect” Trump to prematurely declare victory.

It could take days or weeks for all votes to be counted — especially when factoring in mail-in voting.

The New York Times reports that key swing states Nevada and Arizona “could take days” to count ballots.

The newspaper noted that in Arizona, “officials are now required to count and report the number of ballots dropped off on Election Day before beginning to process them. And in the state’s largest county, Maricopa, there are so many contests that the ballot is two pages, which means more paper to tabulate. Officials there said full results could take 10 to 13 days.”

In Nevada, “postmarked ballots are allowed to arrive up to four days after the election, on Nov. 9, and voters have until Nov. 12 to address mistakes with their ballots.”