Democrats Are Trying to Steal Dave McCormick’s Senate Victory in Pennsylvania – Race is Now Heading to a Recount

They may have just been humiliated in the most spectacular fashion, but Democrats are still not giving up on trying to steal the crucial Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schimdt announced on Wednesday that the Senate race between incumbent Democrat Bob Casey and his Republican challenger Dave McCormick was within the margin to trigger a legally required statewide recount.

Once counties finish counting their ballots, they must begin the recount no later than Wednesday, Nov. 20, the statement read.

“They must complete the recount by noon on Nov. 26 and must report results to the Secretary by noon on Nov. 27. Results of the recount will not be published until Nov. 27,” it continued.

Schmidt added that the cost of the recount would exceed $1 million.

Despite the race being called by all the major networks, Casey has so far refused to concede and is reportedly working hard with left-wing lawyer Marc Elias to overturn the result by “finding” the correct number to secure victory.

Confirmed. Casey has no case, but he and Marc Elias are shameless election deniers, and sore losers. Several lawyers from my firm are already there, and more are prepared to join if needed. https://t.co/Sv1r6BcjRt — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 13, 2024

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley has responded to the concerns by filing lawsuits to try and stop the counting of these illegal ballots as well as any other methods they may use to steal the race.

“Tonight the RNC is filing two new lawsuits — in Bucks County and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court — to STOP the counting of illegal ballots,” he wrote on the X platform. “We have won this court battle several times already.”

“Let’s be clear: [Dave McCormick] has won this race. Bob Casey lost and Democrat officials and lawyers are trying to sow doubt in the democratic process. Our attorneys will not let it stand.”

PENNSYLVANIA: Tonight the RNC is filing two new lawsuits — in Bucks County and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court — to STOP the counting of illegal ballots. We have won this court battle several times already. Let’s be clear: @DaveMcCormickPA has won this race. Bob Casey lost and… — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 13, 2024

Casey, who has held the seat since 2007 based on a phony “blue collar” image, has openly admitted that mail-in ballots are his only path to victory.

“As state officials have made clear, counties across Pennsylvania are still processing ballots and need time to tabulate remaining votes,” his spokesperson, Maddy McDaniel, said in a statement this week.

“There are more than 100,000 ballots left to be counted — including tens of thousands of provisional ballots in counties favorable to Senator Casey — and just yesterday, officials reaffirmed that tens of thousands of mail ballots remain.”

Despite being confirmed as the Senator-elect, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to block McCormick from attending his Congressional orientation before Casey conceded the race.

McCormick ended up attending anyway.