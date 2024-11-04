Democrat Professors Outnumber Republican Professors by 28 to 1 at U. Arizona

As first reported at The College Fix, Democrat professors at University of Arizona outnumber Republicans by 28-1 in 12 academic departments.

Even worse this, report found that there were zero Republican professors in at least five academic departments.

“The Fix conducted its research using voter registration data and identified 237 party-affiliated professors out of 369 in 12 departments. Of those 237, 222 were Democrats, 7 were Republican, and 8 were registered with third parties. Another 76 were unaffiliated while 56 were unidentified.

This means 3.4 percent of identified professors who are registered to vote are Republicans, while 96.6 percent are Democrats when broken down by the two major parties.

The Fix obtained voter registration lists from Pima County through a public records request and only looked at professors, not lecturers, adjuncts, or emeriti faculty.

Out of the 12 departments, communications, classics, sociology, religious studies, and gender and women’s studies did not appear to have any Republican professors. Of these, the gender and women’s studies department had the greatest disparity, with 37 Democrats and zero Republicans.”

This seems to reflect a general trend in US academia, the dominance of the left.

The school responded with a statement to The College Fix, claiming, “The University of Arizona does not inquire about an applicant’s political affiliation, and it adheres to equal employment opportunity laws and non-discrimination policies.”

The school “values diverse perspectives as they help students strengthen their critical thinking skills and respect for views with which they may disagree.”

They provided a list of speakers from across the political spectrum, including Charlie Kirk and Tulsi Gabbard, whom they allowed to speak on campus.

However, as National Association of Scholars Communications Director Chance Layton told The Fix, “Such a strong disparity limits the possible conversations students can have on campus.”

Layton told The Fix he suggested to “do away with ‘diversity rubrics’ and ‘diversity statements’ in hiring.”