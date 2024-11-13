Democrat David “DUI” Min Defeats Republican Scott Baugh in Orange County’s Bright Red District 47 One Week After Election Day

This is what happens when ballot harvesting is legal and there is no voter ID.

California shifted red in 2024 with 40% of the voters in the Golden State voting for President Trump.

California shifts red during Trump 2024 landslide

Trump carried the down ballot and flipped several blue counties red in California, however, Democrat David Min defeated Republican Scott Baugh in Orange County’s bright red District 47 one week after Election Day.

Scott Baugh is the former Assembly Republican leader and endorsed by President Trump.

Democrat David “DUI” Min is a radical leftist who served as a California state senator.

Min is against voter ID and introduced a senate bill which prohibited local governments from imposing voter ID requirements.

“Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) announced the Senate’s passage of Senate Bill (SB) 1174, which prohibits local governments from imposing voter identification (ID) requirements in local elections and reinforces the State of California’s exclusive jurisdiction on the matter. The bill passed off of the Senate Floor on a 30-8 vote and has moved over to the Assembly.” Min’s office announced earlier this year.

“The Senate’s passage of SB 1174 sends a clear message: local jurisdictions do not have the authority to enact their own voter ID requirements in contravention of California state law,” said Senator Dave Min.

David Min was also arrested for drunk driving in Sacramento last year. Min’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he was arrested.

CHP released video of his DUI arrest.

WATCH:

David Min defeated Scott Baugh 50.9% to 49.1% one week after Election Day.

Scott Baugh conceded late Tuesday evening.

Scott Baugh did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

