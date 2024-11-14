Deadly Explosion Decimates Kentucky Factory, Damages Nearby Buildings

Two people were killed Tuesday when a massive explosion took place in a food dye factory in Louisville, Kentucky.

Twelve people were injured in the explosion, according to WLKY.

Two of those injured were in critical condition, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The 3 p.m. blast also damaged homes and businesses in the area, many of which had their windows blown out by the force of the blast.

We have a heartbreaking update from Louisville: Two people have died from the explosion that took place yesterday. I hope everyone will join Britainy and me in praying for their families and the entire community. ^AB https://t.co/1oOuYouUkK — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 13, 2024



Hannah Hinshaw’s house near the factory was among those damaged by the blast, according to WDRB.

“I’m really worried about a lot of us. I know a lot of us never really liked having that factory there, so I think this just goes to show why,” Hinshaw said.

Shock waves were felt a mile away, according to WLWT.

“I felt it hit me. I don’t know if it’s the soundwaves or what energy force it is, but I felt it wash through me,” said Johnathan McCartney, who lives a mile from the factory.

Residents whose windows were shattered were evacuated from their homes.

Officials said there were no indications within the factory of a problem prior to the blast.

The explosion collapsed parts of the building.

Givaudan, owner of the Givaudan Sense Colour factory that exploded, issued a statement after the blast, according to WLKY.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that two of our team members were killed today in this accident. Several other individuals were also injured as a result,” the statement said.

“We are grieving with the families, friends, and loved ones of those that were lost and injured during this very difficult time. City leaders have stated there is no ongoing threat to those in the immediate proximity or the surrounding community.”

WATCH: Video shows moment building explodes in Clifton neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky.

pic.twitter.com/1FRbeAdzhl — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 12, 2024

“We are in the early stages of investigating the cause of this incident and are cooperating with first responders and supporting agencies,” the statement continued.

“Our priority right now is on our team members, the families of those we have lost and those that were injured in this accident. We are in touch with them and committed to supporting them in the coming days and weeks.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.