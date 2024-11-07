ON DAY ONE: President Trump Should Revoke the Security Clearances of the 51 Dishonorable Former Intel Officials Who Lied About Hunter Biden’s Laptop and Knew It Was a Lie All Along

During the second presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker from ABC teamed up against President Trump.

At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden ‘Laptop from Hell’ scandal. Joe Biden told the audience 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was “Russian propaganda.”

This was a lie and Joe Biden knew it was a lie.



The 51 spies who lied openly to the American public.

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew it was a lie.

We also knew it was a lie because we had reports, emails, video, and disgusting photos from the laptop that were clearly images and video of Hunter Biden, his hookers, his crack cocaine, and his “business” emails to foreign dignitaries.

After Joe Biden became president we learned that his Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized the massive lie that Russia was behind the Hunter’s laptop story.

It was Tony Blinken who was in charge of collecting signatures from corrupt and partisan Trump-hating intelligence officials to sign off on the letter that the laptop was a Russian op.

Blinken, a very unimpressive man, was later awarded the Secretary of State position for organizing this elaborate lie.

It should be noted that the legacy media was more than happy to push this complete lie on the American public in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election.

In an April 2023 interview, President Donald Trump told Greg Kelly he believed the blatant lie promoted by the 51 US intelligence officials was a treasonous act.

When President Trump returns to the White House, one of the first acts he should take is to revoke the security clearances of these 51 dishonorable men.

And then have trusted officials investigate if they should be charged with a crime.

Enough is enough.