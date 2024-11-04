CRINGE: Kamala Harris Leads a Chant at Scranton Pennsylvania Rally and NO ONE Joins Her – What a Clown (VIDEO)

What a sideshow.

Kamala Harris leads a chant at the end of her Scranton rally and no one joins in.

Kamala Harris held a small rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Monday. The chosen Democratic nominee is holding a couple of rallies and a few stops in Pennsylvania today.

During the rally, Kamala thought it would be a good idea to lead a chant to get out the vote.

Kamala started chanting, “Let’s vote!” Then quickly switched to, “Let’s get out the vote! Let’s get out the vote!…” It was confusing and no one joined in. Such a cringe.

Kamala is so lacking in leadership skills that she can’t even lead a chant.

Of course, she started laughing when it was over. So bad.

Video via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

