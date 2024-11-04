CRINGE: Kamala Harris Busts Out Fake Preacher Accent at Black Church in Detroit (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Detroit’s Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ

Kamala Harris delivered remarks at Detroit’s Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ two days before the election.

Harris busted out her fake preacher accent again.

“Growing up in a church, I learned that faith is a verb, and we show it in our actions, in our deeds, in our service and in hard times,” Kamala Harris said.

“I see faith in action in remarkable ways. I see a nation determined to turn the page on hate and division and chart a new way forward. As I travel, I see Americans from so-called red states and so-called blue states who are ready to bend the arc of history toward justice,” Kamala Harris told the parishioners.

“The road ahead won’t be easy but it times of uncertainty we’re reminded that weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the mornin!” Kamala Harris said in her fake preacher accent.

Hillary Clinton previously echoed the same line taken from the Black Baptist Church.

“I don’t feel no ways tired,” Hillary Clinton said back in 2007.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
