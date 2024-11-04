CRINGE: Kamala Harris Busts Out Fake Preacher Accent at Black Church in Detroit (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris delivered remarks at Detroit’s Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ two days before the election.

Harris busted out her fake preacher accent again.

“Growing up in a church, I learned that faith is a verb, and we show it in our actions, in our deeds, in our service and in hard times,” Kamala Harris said.

“I see faith in action in remarkable ways. I see a nation determined to turn the page on hate and division and chart a new way forward. As I travel, I see Americans from so-called red states and so-called blue states who are ready to bend the arc of history toward justice,” Kamala Harris told the parishioners.

“The road ahead won’t be easy but it times of uncertainty we’re reminded that weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the mornin!” Kamala Harris said in her fake preacher accent.

WATCH:

She's the fakest person imaginable pic.twitter.com/H5MoxZSOGg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2024

Hillary Clinton previously echoed the same line taken from the Black Baptist Church.

“I don’t feel no ways tired,” Hillary Clinton said back in 2007.

WATCH: