Conservative Activist Scott Presler Already Focusing on Flipping Another Blue State After Success in Pennsylvania

You could easily argue that one of the main reasons that Trump won Pennsylvania in 2024 was due to the hard work of conservative activist Scott Presler, who spent months in the state, registering people to vote as Republicans.

Now just days after the election, Presler has already picked the next state he is going to focus on flipping from blue to red and it’s a great choice.

I make a commitment right here & now that we will be registering new Republican voters in New Jersey & commit time in 2025 to the gubernatorial election. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 11, 2024

I also want to give a shout-out to people that have paved the way in New Jersey, which includes @MikeCrispi & @MichaelCasey_. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 11, 2024

Trump did not win New Jersey in last week’s election, but he did well enough there that even the liberal media noticed.

From Politico:

New Jersey might be a swing state now Normally a reliable blue bastion in federal elections, New Jersey surprisingly put up swing state numbers Tuesday, coming the closest it has in a generation to casting its electoral votes for a Republican president. Vice President Kamala Harris still won the state over Donald Trump, but the former president gained major ground in New Jersey. Having lost the state by double digits in 2016 and 2020, Trump closed election night down just five points — the closest presidential showing for a Republican since George H.W. Bush lost by 2.4 points in 1992. Tuesday night’s margin is more striking considering registered Democratic voters in New Jersey grew threefold over Republicans since then and now have a 900,000 voter advantage. Trump rallied in South Jersey and suggested throughout the campaign it would be competitive statewide, saying as recently as last weekend “a little birdie” told him he was leading Harris in the state.

Scott Presler has now shown that he has the ability to move margins by registering voters. New Jersey is an excellent new project for his work.