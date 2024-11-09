CONFIRMED: PRESIDENT TRUMP BREAKS HIS VOTE TOTAL RECORD FROM 2020 ELECTION! — His Third Straight Election to Gain More Voters – But Kamala’s Totals Creep Higher as Dubious Democrat Mail-In States Still Don’t Have Their Totals

NOW IT’S CONFIRMED!

President Donald Trump will break his vote total record from the 2020 election!

In 2020, President Trump broke the record for most votes for a sitting US President in a presidential election.

President Trump totaled 74,223,975 votes.

He gained more votes from his previous total in 2016 when he totaled 62,984,828 votes to defeat Hillary Clinton.

Joe Biden mysteriously recorded 81 million votes by campaigning from his basement during the 2020 cycle.

On Friday night, three days after the presidential election, and as counting continues, President Trump broke his previous record in his third election.

President Trump, as of Friday night, is sitting at 74,250,053

Trump is expected to add another 2 million votes to his totals from California alone when the state finally finishes its counting. California has only counted 72% of their ballots as of Friday night. This is totally unacceptable.

This shows you how corrupt and insecure the system is in the Golden State.

California is not alone, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Utah(?) are still counting ballots in an election that ended three days ago!

Arizona is also still counting for some reason. The US Marshals should be sent in to investigate!

What this means is that Kamala Harris continues to see her vote totals and her percentage of votes climb. She is closing in on taking the popular vote from President Trump before the counting is over.

President Trump has increased his vote totals in each election as Americans appreciate his amazing leadership and understand his commitment to the country!

Congratulations, President Donald J. Trump! You just made history AGAIN!