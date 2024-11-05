After a few days’ lull, protests have again started in Eastern European country of Georgia, as the opposition, turbocharged with foreign Globalist support, disputes the consistent electoral victory obtained by the conservative government of the Georgian Dream (GD) party.

The electoral triumph for the GD came after months of relentless and unprecedented pressure from US Biden’s regime and the EU because of nationalist and conservative legislation, targeting the shady foreign funding of NGOs and curtailing LGBT propaganda and procedures.

As the Globalists now fight to overthrow the legitimate government, they have deployed one of their top soft power assets, Swedish ‘climate activist’ Greta Thunberg.

She joined a political demonstration against Georgia’s government in Tbilisi yesterday (4).

Politico reported:

“’I am here to express my support and solidarity to all activists and citizens who are coming forward to defend their fundamental rights such as freedom, justice and democracy’, Thunberg told local media.”

LMAO: Georgians got the big guns out! May the circus begin! Greta Thunberg protests in Tbilisi with Georgian opposition against parliamentary election results. Greta: “I came to support the fight for democracy and freedom” in Georgia” pic.twitter.com/bjVm0n2dZP — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 4, 2024

Georgian Dream party won almost 54 percent of the vote, but the four opposition parties, and Globalist President Salome Zourabichvili rejected the results over claims of intimidation, vote-buying and fraud.

“’This is an outrageous development, an authoritarian development that is happening in Georgia now, and I have great respect for the people who again and again fill the streets and use the right to demonstrate to express their dissatisfaction with the current situation, despite the oppression’, Thunberg said.”

To make it even clearer how Globally she operates, Thunberg was wearing a Palestinian keffiyah.

“According to local media, opposition leaders announced the rally a few days ago, marking the second major protest since the elections. Following the ballot, the European Commission delivered a critical progress report on Georgia’s EU accession, putting put the country’s membership aspirations on ice.”

United National Movement Giorgi Vashadze promised a week of demonstrations.

“’We demand the appointment of new elections. We do not recognize the stolen elections and we do not recognize the legitimacy of the parliament’, he said, warning that protests will intensify in the days to come.”

Watch: She went to Georgia to help ‘defend democracy’

She came to help defend “democracy” pic.twitter.com/Ee0KCqmzMI — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 4, 2024

Read more: