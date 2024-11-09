CNN’s Harry Enten Explains How Trump’s Victory Was Worse for Dems Than They Realize – Historic Numbers (VIDEO)

CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten did a segment today where he looked at the gains Trump made in this election with certain groups and it’s absolutely devastating for Democrats.

Trump’s victory was historic on many levels. Democrats have still not fully grasped how bad this was for them.

This race will be analyzed for months, going forward.

FOX News has details:

CNN data guru marvels at Trump making biggest electoral gains in over 30 years: Trump ‘breaks history’ CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten broke down the numbers showing just how significant President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Election Day was. During Friday’s episode of “CNN News Central,” Enten explained how Trump made the greatest improvements over a previous presidential election performance from his same party since 1992. “When was the last time a party gained in so many different places?” he asked. “You have to go all the way to back to 1992 when Bill Clinton improved on Michael Dukakis’ performance in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia.” At one part, Enten marveled, “Donald Trump’s performance on Tuesday was the best for a Republican presidential candidate in exit poll history. He literally goes all the way back through history and breaks history.” As Enten’s chart indicated, the president-elect improved his party’s election performance this race in 49 states and Washington, D.C. over the 2020 election, with Washington state being the only one where he didn’t do better. “You know, I think the breadth of the improvement that Donald Trump had – Holy Toledo!”

Here’s the video:

Trump's mandate: 1. More states (49 + DC) swung in his direction vs. last election than anyone since 1992.

2. Best GOP showing w/ age 18-29 in 20 yrs, Black voters in 48 yrs, Hispanics in 52+ yrs.

3. Coattails: best GOP showing in House popular vote in prez year since 1928. pic.twitter.com/xDEjHVJFAm — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) November 8, 2024

This was a shellacking for the Democrats. Who knows how they’re even going to try to regroup after this.