CNN’s Harry Enten Explains How Trump’s Victory Was Worse for Dems Than They Realize – Historic Numbers (VIDEO)

by

CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten did a segment today where he looked at the gains Trump made in this election with certain groups and it’s absolutely devastating for Democrats.

Trump’s victory was historic on many levels. Democrats have still not fully grasped how bad this was for them.

This race will be analyzed for months, going forward.

FOX News has details:

CNN data guru marvels at Trump making biggest electoral gains in over 30 years: Trump ‘breaks history’

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten broke down the numbers showing just how significant President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Election Day was.

During Friday’s episode of “CNN News Central,” Enten explained how Trump made the greatest improvements over a previous presidential election performance from his same party since 1992.

“When was the last time a party gained in so many different places?” he asked. “You have to go all the way to back to 1992 when Bill Clinton improved on Michael Dukakis’ performance in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia.”

At one part, Enten marveled, “Donald Trump’s performance on Tuesday was the best for a Republican presidential candidate in exit poll history. He literally goes all the way back through history and breaks history.”

As Enten’s chart indicated, the president-elect improved his party’s election performance this race in 49 states and Washington, D.C. over the 2020 election, with Washington state being the only one where he didn’t do better.

“You know, I think the breadth of the improvement that Donald Trump had – Holy Toledo!”

Here’s the video:

This was a shellacking for the Democrats. Who knows how they’re even going to try to regroup after this.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.