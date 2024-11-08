CNN’s Van Jones Admits Democrats Are “Idiots” in Hilarious Struggle Session After Trump Wins Historical Landslide (VIDEO)

CNN commentator Van Jones admitted Democrats are idiots during a struggle session on Friday after Trump won the 2024 election in a historic landslide.

President Trump utterly destroyed Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election.

Trump broke his vote total record from the 2020 election: 312 electoral votes with 74,263,826 total votes (and counting).

Van Jones said Democrats are idiots with horrible ground game and admitted the mainstream media has lost its power (we already knew this).

“Here’s how we got beat,” Van Jones said. “We got beat because the Republicans and the conservatives built a different media system that had to do with online, had to do with podcasts, had to do with with streaming platforms and they were spending their money there.”

“We were making fun of Donald Trump for having thrown away his ground game and doing some weird stuff online. We thought that they were idiots. It turned out we were the idiots,” Van Jones said.

Another panelist chimed in and said the fake news media was laughing at conservative bloggers, Elon Musk and Charlie Kirk.

This is why the Democrats are fiercely working to censor conservatives online.

“We woke up in a body bag because while we were knocking on doors, they were making these phones into 24 hour a day political weapons for themselves,” Van Jones said.

“We got out flanked, outplayed, out beat by people who told us the whole time that they knew what they were doing,” he said.

