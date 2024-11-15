Chris Wray Arrests Former NFL Star and J6er Antwione Williams for Pushing a Bike Rack, Allegedly Swatting an Officer’s Hand, and Getting Sprayed in the Face with Pepper Spray

Your tax dollars at work.

Chris Wray’s FBI and the Merrick Garland DOJ arrested former NFL star Antwione Williams in Georgia this week for his actions nearly four years ago.

Antwione Williams was caught on camera pushing a bike rack and allegedly swatting a police officer’s hand. This was after police assaulted the Trump crowd with pepper spray and flash grenades without warning.

Williams was also charged with entering a restricted area around the US Capitol that was unmarked.

This is how Chris Wray is blowing our taxpayer dollars.

ABC News reported: His charges include assaulting officers, civil disorder and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to a criminal complaint filed last week.

By assault they mean “swatting an officer’s hand.”

This is what Chris Wray’s FBI has been focusing on for four years – not the 13,000 killers that Joe and Kamala let in the country through the open US border.

So when does Chris Wray get charged?

Four Trump supporters were killed that day including two women.

Local WXYZ in Detroit covered the story.

The FBI spent tens of thousands of dollars in identifying Williams and plotting their arrest of the NFL star.

Here is the FBI charging document that was released this week after the arrest of Antwione Williams.

