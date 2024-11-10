Chinese National Arrested AGAIN For Trying to Get Into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Residence

A Chinese National was arrested on Thursday for trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Zijie Li, who is 39 years old, attempted to once again enter Mar-a-Lago in hopes to speak to President Trump. He has attempted to get into the property numerous times and is now facing a second charge for trespassing, the first one going back to July. He is being held on $100,000 bail in Palm Beach County jail.

Fox News Reported:

A Chinese citizen who tried to enter Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of President-elect Trump, multiple times over the past few months was arrested Thursday, authorities said. It was one of multiple attempts by Zijie Li, 39, to enter the Palm Beach club in an effort to speak with Trump, according to an arrest affidavit. He faces a second trespass charge after being issued a warning, in addition to a pending charge he received in July. He is being held in the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center on $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

“He told a Secret Service agent that he had information suggesting China was involved in the first assassination attempt against Trump and wanted to leave documents with them,” Fox News reported of the July 19th trespass.

TGP reported in early August of Li’s trespassing on Mar-a-Lago on July 30th and 31st. He had made numerous attempts to get onto the property and claimed he had documents implicating the Chinese Government in the failed July 13th plot to assassinate President Trump.

Palm Beach police were called to the scene and issued a written trespassing warning to Li, instructing him not to return under threat of arrest. Despite this, Li was spotted again on July 30, just 5:30 pm, driving towards the Mar-a-Lago checkpoint on South Ocean Boulevard, obstructing traffic.

An officer stopped Li and noted his GPS destination was Mar-a-Lago. He was released but seen again one hour later. Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach officer intercepted Li, reiterated the trespassing warning, and let him go.

On July 31, Li made yet another attempt to enter the estate by passing through several Secret Service checkpoints before being stopped at the south gate.