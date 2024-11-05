CHECK THIS OUT: Bette Midler Posts Meme Implying She Will Drink Drano if Trump Wins

Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler posted a meme implying she will drink Drano if former President Donald Trump is sent back to the White House.

Midler posted the outrageous image on the eve of the election.

The image was of the inside of a refrigerator and showed a bottle of Korbel champagne with a Post-It note saying “Kamala Wins” and a bottle of Drano with a note that said “Trump Wins.”

Midler is known for aggressively whining about Trump and his supporters on social media.

Breitbart News reports:

Earlier this year, the actress suggested that President Joe Biden arrest Republican members of Congress and allow the FBI to use deadly force in order regain Democrat House majority.

She even pushed the false claim that Hillary Clinton has never questioned election results, ignoring the fact that Hillary Clinton called the first Trump administration “illegitimate” and was a main architect of the Russia collusion hoax.

