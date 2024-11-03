Cardinal Burke: Catholics Have ‘Duty’ to Vote for Candidate Who Will Prevent More Evil (Video)

As election day approaches, U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke has a message for American Catholics: They have a duty to vote.

On Thursday night, Cardinal Burke sat down with The World Over with Raymond Arroyo on EWNT and said that Catholics have an obligation to vote in this year’s election.

While the Cardinal suggests that both major political party candidates’ platforms have “gravely morally objectionable content,” he notes not voting is a failure of the duty to support the candidate that, although flawed, gives the best chance to “advance the cause of life, and the family, and religious freedom.”

Lifesite News reports:

But Cardinal Burke told Arroyo that to not vote is against the 4th Commandment — honor your mother and father — which includes procuring the common good of your country or “fatherland.” If there is “some good reason to think we can advance the cause of life, and the family, and religious freedom, that’s the kind of candidate we need to support,” he said.

Watch:

In October, Cardinal Burke shared a pastoral letter with five moral questions regarding voting.

As Election Day approaches, many have raised serious moral questions regarding how to vote. Sadly, in our great nation, we confront a situation in which both major political parties espouse certain agenda which are flagrantly contrary to the most fundamental tenets of the moral law, agenda against the inviolable dignity of innocent and defenseless human life, agenda against the integrity of marriage and its fruit, the family, and agenda against the free exercise of the virtue of religion. As Catholics, we should be clear that the moral law is certainly binding for us, but it is, likewise, binding for all men and women because it is written upon the human heart by God. For Catholics, as for all men and women of good will, the question is: In fulfilling our civic duty to vote, how can we be obedient to the law of God written upon our hearts in the present situation of deplorable moral and therefore cultural decline and decay. In attempting to answer the question of how to vote in good conscience, I refer to the Pastoral Letter, “On Our Civic Responsibility for the Common Good,” which, as Archbishop of Saint Louis, I published on October 1, 2004. A version of the Pastoral Letter is accessible at the following link: On Our Civic Responsibility for the Common Good. While I recommend the study of the Pastoral Letter, I offer the following indications for the question of how to vote with moral integrity. 1. First and foremost, let us pray and fast for our nation that it will once again serve the good of all its citizens, especially of those who are threatened by the present prevalent anti-life, anti-family, and anti-religion agenda, by obedience to the moral law. Let us pray for the conversion of our national culture from violence and death to peace and life. If you are not already participating in the Nine-Month Novena to Our Lady of Guadalupe – Mary Immaculate, Mother of God and Mother of America – , “Return to Our Lady,” invoking her intercession for the conversion of countless souls in our homes and in our nation to faith in God and obedience to His law, I invite you to join now, especially as we approach Election Day. The prayer of the Nine-Month Novena and spiritual reflections regarding our response to the current moral crisis in our nation can be found at the following site: Nine-Month Novena to Our Lady of Guadalupe. 2. Secondly, we must be abundantly clear and tirelessly steadfast in our opposition to the anti-life, anti-family, and anti-religion agenda which are destroying families, communities, and our nation. No candidate for public office should confuse a vote for him or her as support of the policies and programs of these iniquitous agenda. Today, there is an urgent need for individuals and associations of individuals to raise the consciousness of the citizens of our nation to the manner in which these agenda threaten the common good, the good of individuals, of families, of local communities, of the nation. We must use all the means of communication at hand to speak to the hearts of our fellow citizens, for God has written on every human heart his law which serves human life, marriage and the family, and the practice of religion. 3. We must study carefully the agenda of each candidate to see whether a candidate, even though he or she espouses morally objectionable programs and policies, will, in some way, limit the evil. If a candidate will, at least, limit the evil, we must support the limitation while insisting on the need to eradicate the evil altogether. 4. We must further consider whether it is reasonable to hope that a candidate in question will, at least, hear the voice of a rightly-formed conscience on questions like procured abortion, sexual reassignment, and religious persecution, that is, whether there is hope that our opposition, as indicated in no. 2, will receive any hearing at all. While the agenda of both major political parties is so fundamentally objectionable, we must ask ourselves whether there may be some ray of hope to advance the transformation of our national politics in accord with the moral law by voting for a particular candidate. 5. Before the desperate situation of our national politics today, some have concluded that they cannot vote for any candidate, but, if there is even the smallest ray of hope to effect some change in view of effecting ever greater change for the common good, it is not right for us to fail in responding to the ray of hope. Only if no candidate provides any ray of hope of serving, at least in some part, the common good, especially in what pertains to human life, marriage and the family, and the practice of religion, are we justified in not voting at all.