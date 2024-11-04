Buffalo Bills Security Sparks Outrage, Tells Fan He Can’t Wear Trump T-Shirt at Game

A Buffalo Bills fan was confronted by security personnel at Highmark Stadium on Sunday before the team’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The fan, proudly sporting a navy “Trump 2024” shirt emblazoned with the slogan “Keep America First!” was informed that he could not wear the shirt due to NFL policy prohibiting political attire.

Erie County GOP quickly took to X, expressing outrage over the incident.

“WIDE LEFT! Buffalo Bills security telling a fan he can’t wear a Trump T-shirt at the game? What a joke! If anyone knows this proud Trump supporter, send us a message – we’d love to hook him up with some Trump gear!”

Despite the fan’s insistence that he was exercising his rights in a free country, security personnel remained firm in his stance.

WATCH:

WIDE LEFT! Buffalo Bills security telling a fan he can’t wear a Trump T-shirt at the game? What a joke! If anyone knows this proud Trump supporter, send us a message – we’d love to hook him up with some Trump gear! pic.twitter.com/CK6nWyfL48 — Erie County GOP (@ErieCountyGOP) November 3, 2024

While the security guard claimed the ban applied equally to all political statements, the fan and those around him were left frustrated, seeking clarity on the policy’s existence.

The Bills’ stadium guide does list “Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics or anything political in nature” as prohibited items, but the NFL’s overall fan code of conduct appears to leave political clothing enforcement up to individual teams.

While the security guard claimed the ban applied equally to all political statements, the fan and those around him were left frustrated, seeking clarity on the policy’s existence. The Bills’ stadium guide does list “Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics or anything political in nature” as prohibited items, but the NFL’s overall fan code of conduct appears to leave political clothing enforcement up to individual teams.

“The NFL does not have a specific policy on political attire for fans. However, some stadiums have banned political hats or shirts. For example, the Arizona Cardinals apologized to a season-ticket holder who was forced to throw away her “Make America Great Again” hat to enter State Farm Stadium,” it states.

Not NFL policy. He is lying. pic.twitter.com/MVq53rwWVW — Libby (@LibbyWorking) November 4, 2024

A similar incident occurred last week after security stopped a group of pro-Trump San Francisco 49ers supporters for having the audacity to show their support for the president. One of the fans posted the entire incident on her TikTok page.

In the video below, one of the women can be heard saying they were stopped by security because her son-in-law was wearing a MAGA hat, and they did not want to let them in. The group then argued with the triggered security staffers that they looked on the stadium’s website and noted the hats were not banned.

Despite this, the two security staffers still refused to let them through, sparking disbelief from other people entering the stadium. Many are seen defending the family over this outrageous discrimination.

Read more: