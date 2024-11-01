Breaking: Wisconsin StopBogusBallots Team Challenges Over 150,000 Addresses including 4,900 Addresses in Milwaukee

Guest post by Jay Valentine at StopBogusBallots

In Milwaukee, a robust street-fighting group of activists, using data our StopBogusBallots.com team provided, challenged 4,900 addresses in the City of Milwaukee today.

Milwaukee allows any citizen to challenge any registration on the Wednesday before an election.

These 4,900 challenges are now added to the 55,000 challenged in June and 94,000 challenged in another recent lawsuit mostly through the work of Peter Bernegger.

Thus in a state where the 2024 margin of victory is likely around 25,000 ballots, the team identified over 150,000 addresses, able to receive a mail-in ballot, falling into one of 17 ineligible categories.

Such categories include “moved to another state,” or undeliverable address. Those categories are listed on the scoreboard on StopBogusBallots.com.

The StopBogusBallots team recognized for over 2 years the 2024 election would be determined in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Recent analyses from multiple sources agree there is no reasonable way for Trump to win without Pennsylvania. Only if an outlier comes in – one not prepped by the Lefties with NGO ballot mills – maybe Virginia or New Hampshire – can Trump win if Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are lost.

The Trump Campaign has been tossing away money – $22 million to its campaign manager – on useless fraud operations like having 200,000 poll watchers in an election where 40% of the vote comes via mail and 95% of all the fraud is from ineligible addresses.

In Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, the StopBogusBallots.com team identified about 500,000 addresses set to receive a mail-in ballot which are undeliverable. In Pennsylvania, the number is over 1.4 million.

As U.S. Postal Carriers have told the team, those undeliverable ballots are often allegedly given to Leftist NGOs and voted for someone other than Trump.

The Trump Campaign seems to believe they are in a political campaign where civics reigns. Get-out-the-vote campaigns and ballot harvesting high propensity voters and voting early matter.

While they do, they are not the critical ingredient – they are the nice-to-haves.

Fortunately, there are street-fighting Americans in the fight to expose these addresses and flag any ballot originating from them.

Having dealt with the RNC in 2022, we came to 2024 with no illusions they could do anything competently – particularly understanding the battlefield.

Our teams have been working in these states, particularly Wisconsin, for 4 years – since Sheriff Clarke first brought us to the party. And now we are doing what the RNC should have been doing – challenging legal ballots, sent to legal people, at legal addresses which are undeliverable.

The numbers are staggering as we show on our website StopBogusBallots.com.

We had some interaction with one of the RNC’s top attorneys.

In high tech, when introducing disruptive software that changes how things are done in a meaningful way, we meet people who are not stupid, they are simply not innovative. They are not open to ideas – they always fight the last battle. Their default response to any new idea is reticence rather than excitement.

The team at StopBogusBallots.com, Common Sense Elections, is stepping up – has been for several years – to fill the breach left by the RNC and Trump Campaign.

Each of these states is likely to be won by 50,000 ballots, Pennsylvania by maybe 125,000. It’s what one calls a “close run thing.”

The StopBogusBallots.com team led by Peter Bernegger now has in place the BEFORE THE ELECTION lawsuits with all the evidence.

We run a spreadsheet with about 10 tabs, listing name by name the 150,000 Wisconsin addresses – each with one or more voters – set to receive a mail-in ballot.

The team filed these legal complaints BEFORE the election, as far back as March 2024 – and the written response from the government was they would look into it.

Well, they didn’t and these voters are now on the rolls, thousands asking for mail-in ballots and casting ballots.

As the NGOs deliver the ballots needed to outrun the “outrun the steal,” each one they assign to one of these 150,000 addresses is immediately flagged – because the team outed it dating back to March.

The proper lawsuits were filed and the previous laches and standing defenses are overcome.

We know the Left is taking this seriously because they have 13 well-paid lawyers fighting our team’s 2.

The Left has 6 other Leftist groups joining the fight to overcome our team’s challenges.

You can see the lawsuits in detail on the website StopBogusBallots.com.

So while Michael Whatley chooses to not get his hands dirty, the StopBogusBallots.com team continues to take the fight to the Left.

Much more to come….

