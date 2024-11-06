BREAKING: Trump Declared Projected Winner of Florida’s 30 Electoral Votes

Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner of Florida’s 30 electoral votes.

Florida was once considered a purple state and one of the largest political battlegrounds but has become a consistent red winner.

Trump won the state in 2016 and 2020 as well.

The race was called at 8 p.m. with 81.9% of the expected vote reported.

Reasons for the state going red include “more Republicans moving to the state than Democrats, a huge GOP voter registration advantage, national political realignment shifting more non-college educated voters toward Republican candidates, a growing Hispanic population that is trending more conservative, a weak Florida Democratic Party and major GOP figures who have put their imprint on the state,” according to a report from USA Today.

“It is home to Trump, the MAGA leader, and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has done more than any governor to carry the GOP’s new culture war agenda, starting with the battles over COVID policies and continuing through education fights and all manner of crusades against ‘woke,’” the report continued.

The Trump family is spending election night in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.

As of 8 p.m. EST, Trump had 105 electoral votes, and Harris had 72.