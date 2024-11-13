BREAKING: President Trump Announces Senior White House Staff of All Stars

by

President Trump on Wednesday announced senior his White House Staff of all stars.

Dan Scavino will return to the White House as an Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff.

Stephen Miller will return to the White House as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor.

James Blair will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs.

Taylor Budowich will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel.

Dan Scavino was a Trump Campaign Senior Advisor and is Trump’s longest serving and most trusted aides.

The brilliant Stephen Miller served as a Trump Campaign Senior Advisor and previously served in the Trump White House.

James Blair was the Trump Campaign and Republican National Committee Political Director.

Taylor Budowich served in a senior role in President Trump’s Leadership PAC, Save America, and as CEO of the pro-Trump Super PAC, MAGA Inc.

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.