BREAKING: President Trump Announces Senior White House Staff of All Stars

President Trump on Wednesday announced senior his White House Staff of all stars.

Dan Scavino will return to the White House as an Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff.

Stephen Miller will return to the White House as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor.

James Blair will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs.

Taylor Budowich will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel.

Dan Scavino was a Trump Campaign Senior Advisor and is Trump’s longest serving and most trusted aides.

EPIC entrance by Dan Scavino to Enter Sandman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LQawz2kZBy — Kim Sax (@anotherkimber) October 27, 2024

The brilliant Stephen Miller served as a Trump Campaign Senior Advisor and previously served in the Trump White House.

Ladies and gentleman, your next deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller. "America is for Americans and Americans only." Let's go!! pic.twitter.com/rKJsMohFaD — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 11, 2024

James Blair was the Trump Campaign and Republican National Committee Political Director.

“What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) November 5, 2024

Taylor Budowich served in a senior role in President Trump’s Leadership PAC, Save America, and as CEO of the pro-Trump Super PAC, MAGA Inc.

The first knife of the 2028 Democrat primary slipped right into Kamala’s back a week before the election. https://t.co/k4Jqs6PMzq — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) October 30, 2024

