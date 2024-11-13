BREAKING: Trump Announces Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will Head Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”)

President Trump on Tuesday announced Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will head the Department of Government Efficiency.

“I am pleased to announced that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies – Essential to the “Save America” Movement,” Trump said in a statement.

“This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” Elon Musk said.

“It will become, potentially, “The Manhattan Project” of our time. Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of “DOGE” for a very long time. To drive this kind of drastic change, The Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before,” Trump said.

“I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans. Importantly, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 Trillion Dollars of Government Spending. They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the US Government accountable to “WE THE PEOPLE.” Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026 – A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed!” Trump said.

Elon Musk endorsed President Trump immediately after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania in July.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

“Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt,” Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk appeared on stage with President Trump when he returned to Butler, Pennsylvania in early October.

Breaking — Elon Musk takes the stage at Trump's rally in Butler, PA! "As you can see, I’m not just MAGA. I’m dark MAGA." pic.twitter.com/nqAqolOmKa — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 5, 2024

