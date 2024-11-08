BREAKING: Texas SoS Jane Nelson Announces Post-Election Audit of 2024 Election – Any Fraud Identified Will Be Prosecuted

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson ordered a post-election audit of the 2024 election. Nelson announced that any fraud identified will be prosecuted.

Nelson released this statement:

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced post-election audits for the November 5 election. Known as partial manual counts, these audits check the results of designated races through a hand-count process. “Texas leads the way in election integrity measures with checks before, during and after voting,” said Secretary Nelson. “This year’s audit will be the largest conducted in the state and underscore Texas’ commitment to transparency.” The partial manual count will be much larger and more expansive than previous post-election audits. To provide greater transparency and accountability to the Texas election process, the Secretary of State’s office has made the decision to include multiple offices and additional polling places for this election’s audit.

According to KRLD Radio Dallas, Nelson’s audit will focus on the 2024 presidential and US Senate races in Texas.

Counties will manually count all the races in at least 1% of their election precincts. Nelson is also requiring them to do a partial manual count in three additional precincts or polling places that are randomly selected by the county. They have until three days after the election to begin the process. The deadline for finishing the manual count audit is 21 days after the election.

The counties are ordered to start the audit three days after the election – or Friday.

George Behizy reported:

BREAKING: Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson just announced a large-scale audit of the 2024 election that will include hand counting of ballots in certain races. Any fraud identified will get prosecuted. “Texas leads the way in election integrity measures with checks before,… pic.twitter.com/kSmRrWuYny — George (@BehizyTweets) November 7, 2024

Texas also refused Joe Biden’s DOJ monitors to interfere with the state’s elections this year.

Biden should probably focus on Arizona and California where they still are nowhere near finishing their counts – and it’s Friday afternoon!