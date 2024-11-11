BREAKING: Republican Gabe Evans Flips Colorado’s 8th District Red – GOP One Seat Away From Winning House

Republican Gabe Evans unseated Democrat incumbent Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s 8th District on Sunday evening.

The GOP is now one seat away from winning the House of Representatives.

CBS News reported:

Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo, who represents Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, conceded her race to Republican challenger Gabe Evans on Sunday.

The congresswoman’s campaign issued a statement Sunday afternoon thanking supporters, staff and family, saying that she would finish her term.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Colorado’s 8th district. I came to Congress to get things done, and have spent the last two years working to find common ground and bipartisan solutions to the most pressing issues facing our community,” she said in her statement. “I would like to thank my family, staff, volunteers, and supporters who believed in this campaign and the vision we set out to achieve. Together, we built a diverse, people-powered campaign that brought together a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters. While this isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, the work is not over. I look forward to returning to Washington to finish out this term and will continue to be an independent voice for the people of this district.”

Evans also thanked supporters, as well as God, his family and campaign staff, in a statement.

“I am incredibly humbled to be chosen as the next Congressman for Colorado’s 8th. It is an honor to be entrusted with the job of representing you and your families, and I am ready to fight back for a better direction for all Coloradans,” Evans said. “Thank you to my amazing wife and family for their incredible support and love over the past year, and thank you to our campaign’s amazing staff and volunteers for their long hours and dedication to flipping this seat.”