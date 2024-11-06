BREAKING: President Trump Wins Crucial Battleground State of North Carolina: AP

Update: The AP just called North Carolina for President Trump.

President Trump is projected to win North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for Trump with 63% of the votes reporting.

Trump is ahead of Kamala Harris in North Carolina by 5.4 percent.

“In the 2020 Presidential election, Donald Trump won North Carolina by a margin of 1.3 percentage points. In 2016, Trump also carried the state with a margin of 3.6 points.” Decision Desk HQ reported.

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in North Carolina.#DecisionMade: 9:22 PM EDT Follow live results here:https://t.co/PZocSAoy3P pic.twitter.com/IcJ5Pro772 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

The AP also has Trump ahead by 5 points.