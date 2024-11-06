BREAKING: President Trump Wins Crucial Battleground State of North Carolina: AP

by

Update: The AP just called North Carolina for President Trump.

President Trump is projected to win North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for Trump with 63% of the votes reporting.

Trump is ahead of Kamala Harris in North Carolina by 5.4 percent.

“In the 2020 Presidential election, Donald Trump won North Carolina by a margin of 1.3 percentage points. In 2016, Trump also carried the state with a margin of 3.6 points.” Decision Desk HQ reported.

The AP also has Trump ahead by 5 points.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

