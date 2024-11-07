Brace Yourself President Trump… They are Not Going To Stop the Lawfare and Hit Jobs! (VIDEO)

by

President Trump is the biggest threat to the Deep State’s existence since the last time he took office. Like President Trump, they too are more seasoned as to how to respond to the threat of abolishment they know face. The Attorney General of New York fired what can only be described as a “shot across the bow.” Her Trump derangement syndrome is fueled by anger and delusion. She will NOT win this battle.

The Hypocrisy continues, as Letitia James threatens all Trump supporters, Joe Biden calls for the “Temperature to be brought down.” Yet the fake news democrat media does just the opposite. We expose them all.

Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

