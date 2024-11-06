‘Blow Me… You Don’t Know Sh*t About Sh*t!’: Furious Jon Stewart Goes Off on Liberal Pollsters After Trump Landslide (VIDEO)

Jon Stewart is among the countless left-wing comedians melting down over Donald Trump’s stunning political comeback.

Addressing his audience after Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris, Stewart lashed out at the liberal pollsters who suggested she was ahead or that she was on course for victory.

He ranted:

Welcome back to the Daily Show. We don’t, it hasn’t been completely called yet. We don’t exactly know what all the results are going to be. Our time is running out. I do want to very quickly send a quick message to all the pollsters, the election pollsters. Blow me.

I don’t ever want to f**king hear from you again, ever. I don’t ever want to hear, we’ve corrected the overcorrection. You don’t know shit about shit. And I don’t care for you.

Here’s the thing. Here’s what we know. Is that we don’t really know anything. And that we’re gonna come out of this election and we’re gonna make all kinds of pronouncements about what this country is and what this world is.

And the truth is, we’re not really gonna know shit. And we’re gonna make it seem like this is the finality of our civilization and this thing. We’re all gonna have to wake up tomorrow morning and work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be.

And I just want to point out, just as a matter of perspective, that the lessons that our pundits take away from these results, that they will pronounce with certainty, will be wrong.

My point is this. But this isn’t the end. I promise you. This is not the end. And we have to regroup, and we have to continue to fight, and continue to work day in and day out to create a better society for our children, for this world, for this country, that we know is possible. It’s possible.