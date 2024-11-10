Biden’s Answer When Asked if Trump is ‘Still a Threat to Democracy’ Proves Democrats Were Lying This Whole Time (VIDEO)

Joe Biden in Delaware

Joe Biden on Sunday was asked if Trump is ‘still a threat to Democracy’ as he stepped out in Delaware.

Biden headed back to Delaware for the weekend for another vacation.

He has now spent 560 days — 40.3% of his presidency — on vacation.

Joe Biden’s answer when asked if Trump is ‘still a threat to Democracy’ proves the Democrats and their media stenographers were lying the whole time

“Is Trump still a ‘threat to democracy’?” a reporter shouted at Biden.

“I’m gonna see him on Wednesday,” Biden said.

So it was a lie this whole time and they knew it.

Joe Biden will meet with President Trump in the Oval Office this week to begin the peaceful transfer of power.

The White House issued a statement about the meeting on Saturday, saying it was set up at Biden’s request.

“At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Additional details to follow,” the statement read.

