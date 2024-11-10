Biden Regime DOJ to Arrest “Most Egregious” J6ers in the Next 72 Days Before Trump Sworn Into Office

The Biden Justice Department is planning on arresting more January 6 defendants in the next 72 days before Trump is sworn into office.

More than 1,100 January 6 defendants, including many non-violent, first-time offenders, are sitting in the DC gulag.

President Trump has vowed to pardon January 6 defendants so the Biden Regime is going full steam ahead to harass and arrest as many as possible before Inauguration Day.

NBC News reported: