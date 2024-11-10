Biden Regime DOJ to Arrest “Most Egregious” J6ers in the Next 72 Days Before Trump Sworn Into Office

The Biden Justice Department is planning on arresting more January 6 defendants in the next 72 days before Trump is sworn into office.
More than 1,100 January 6 defendants, including many non-violent, first-time offenders, are sitting in the DC gulag.
President Trump has vowed to pardon January 6 defendants so the Biden Regime is going full steam ahead to harass and arrest as many as possible before Inauguration Day.
NBC News reported:
The Justice Department plans to focus on arresting the “most egregious” Jan. 6 rioters — particularly those who committed felony assaults on law enforcement officers but have not yet been arrested — in the remaining 72 days before President-elect Donald Trump is back in the White House, a law enforcement official told NBC News this week.
Given Trump’s stunning election victory, federal prosecutors in the Justice Department’s Capitol Siege Section received guidance this week about how to proceed in pending Jan. 6 cases, NBC News has learned, including a directive to oppose any Jan. 6 defendant’s requests for delays. Prosecutors are instructed to argue that there is a societal interest in the quick administration of justice and these cases should be handled in the normal order.
As for new arrests, the law enforcement official said, prosecutors will “focus on the most egregious conduct and cases until the end of the administration.” There are unlikely to be any further arrests of misdemeanor Jan. 6 defendants — such as those who entered the Capitol but did not assault law enforcement — unless a judge already signed off on those cases, but felony assault cases will proceed, the official said.
Online sleuths who have aided the FBI in hundreds of arrests of Capitol rioters told NBC News they have identified and submitted evidence to the bureau on 75 people who are currently featured on the FBI’s Capitol Violence webpage and labeled as wanted for assault on a federal officer or for assault on media, both felonies.